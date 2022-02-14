Common Council President talks violence, Wi-Fi expansion

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -City leaders are taking aim at gun violence in South Bend. Criminally assaulted shootings are down yet there’s still an alarming amout of illegal guns in the city. Common Council President Sharon McBride joined 16 Morning News Now ahead of Monday’s common council meeting.

16 News Now’s Tricia Sloma asked McBride about the city’s new initiative to reduce gun violence.

McBride says violent crime witnesses need to share information with the authorities.

“You have a lot of people who are facing trauma - grief,” McBride says. “You have a lot of mothers and children who are at home not knowing what happened to their child, or their parent. Not saying anything really just doesn’t help anyone. It continues to increase pain in the families’ lives daily.“

Another topic before the council is free WiFi locations that will be expanded in South Bend. McBride says the goal is to have free WiFi in every corner of South Bend.

The city’s looking for more places to install the signals, and they could use your help.

“There are nomination forms on the city’s website,” McBride says. “Anywhere that you know has open, public space ... we want to touch every aspect in South Bend.

Residents who believe they have a good location for WiFi setup should apply online at southbendin.gov.

Common Council members will also take a closer look at updating the city’s Quality of Life Ordinance that addresses everything from clean air to junk cars.

“For years we have installed ordinances,” McBride says. “It’s time to look at those [old ordinances] and modify them, and even probably create some that need to be in place to enhance everybody’s quality of life.”

The South Bend Common Council meeting begins at 7. Mayor James Mueller will give his state of the city address this evening during the meeting.

