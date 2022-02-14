City of South Bend notifies owner of Madison Center of zoning violations

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The city of South Bend is cracking down on the use of a former hospital building for purposes of hospitality.

Last week, neighbors complained that the former Madison Center Children’s Hospital on Niles Avenue is being used as a hotel for about 30 homeless individuals.

The city has since notified the building owner of the need to complete inspections and obtain a certificate of occupancy. The city has also cited several zoning violations on the property that need to be addressed.

At this time, the city is not requiring the eviction of the current occupants.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.