Caruso’s Candy and Soda Shop offering last minute Valentine’s Day gifts

Caruso's Candy & Soda Shop
By Melissa Stephens
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 10:27 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
DOWAGIAC, Mich. (WNDU) - If you waited until the last minute to grab a Valentine’s gift, no need to worry.

16 Morning News Now stopped by Caruso’s Candy and Soda Shop Monday morning.

The business is celebrating 100 years in downtown Dowagiac, and they offer a wide variety of chocolates and candy for Valentine’s Day.

Julie Johnson is the 3rd generation owner, and said the supply chain issues have made it difficult to get chocolate. But she’s thankful they will have enough for the holiday.

“I have to think about over these hundred years how many obstacles this business has overcome,” Johnson said. “My grandparents bought it just coming out of the Spanish Flu, it survived through wars, it survived through the Great Depression. “If they can survive through that, we can definitely survive through this pandemic.”

For more information and to view the hours at Caruso’s Candy and Soda Shop, visit their Facebook page by clicking here.

Last minute Valentine's Day gifts

