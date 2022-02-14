Car stolen at gas pump in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A South Bend woman says two men stole her car from a gas station on the city’s west side.

Trisha Tynes explained this all happened around 1 a.m. on Sunday when she stopped to get gas at the BP station on Western Avenue and Mayflower Road.

Tynes said she left her car to put the nozzle back on the pump when a man slid into the passenger seat, turned the car on, and drove off.

“I didn’t even hear the door close. I’m running up Western hollering and chasing the truck like I could catch it or something, and I knew I couldn’t. I tried,” said Tynes.

Tynes is asking people to keep a lookout for her 2017 grey Chevy Equinox with Michigan plates.

There’s also a cracked headlight on the driver’s side.

South Bend Police are investigating the theft and encourage anyone with information on the whereabouts of the vehicle to contact Michiana Crime Stoppers at (574) 288-STOP.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.