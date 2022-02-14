Advertisement

Car stolen at gas pump in South Bend

By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 12:41 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A South Bend woman says two men stole her car from a gas station on the city’s west side.

Trisha Tynes explained this all happened around 1 a.m. on Sunday when she stopped to get gas at the BP station on Western Avenue and Mayflower Road.

Tynes said she left her car to put the nozzle back on the pump when a man slid into the passenger seat, turned the car on, and drove off.

“I didn’t even hear the door close. I’m running up Western hollering and chasing the truck like I could catch it or something, and I knew I couldn’t. I tried,” said Tynes.

Tynes is asking people to keep a lookout for her 2017 grey Chevy Equinox with Michigan plates.

There’s also a cracked headlight on the driver’s side.

South Bend Police are investigating the theft and encourage anyone with information on the whereabouts of the vehicle to contact Michiana Crime Stoppers at (574) 288-STOP.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded Sunday after a caller told dispatch about two bodies being found behind a...
UPDATE: Double homicide investigation in Elkhart
First Alert Weather Day issued Wednesday & Thursday
First Alert Weather Day issued Wednesday & Thursday
Lauren Moss and 16 News Now brings you an insight into the family who's life was turned upside...
A Family’s Story: The Delphi Murders
For the second month in a row, the St. Joseph County Fairgrounds hosted Vendor Splendor.
Vendor Splendor returns to St. Joseph County
Kosciusko County Narcotics Enforcement Team completes “Operation Wintertime”

Latest News

Taphouse Server Reacts to Super Bowl 56
How local restaurants celebrate Super Bowl 56
Police responded Sunday after a caller told dispatch about two bodies being found behind a...
UPDATE: Double homicide investigation in Elkhart
RV units destroyed by Goshen plant fire
RV units destroyed by Goshen plant fire
Woman's car stolen while pumping gas
Woman's car stolen while pumping gas