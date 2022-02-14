73-year-old man stabbed; vehicle stolen in Elkhart County

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - One person has been taken into custody after a 73-year-old man was stabbed in Elkhart County on Monday afternoon.

It happened around 12:45 p.m. in the area of County Road 26 east of County Road 22. The man’s car was also stolen, but police tracked it down after it was involved in a crash.

Police say the suspect was quickly located and taken into custody. There’s no word yet on the stabbing victim’s condition.

Due to the serious nature of this incident, the Elkhart County Homicide Unit has been contacted to assist with the investigation.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.