Advertisement

5-year-old in critical condition after accidentally shooting himself in head, police say

Police lights
Police lights(Hawaii News Now/file)
By Emily Van de Riet and Patrick Phillips
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 1:13 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) - A 5-year-old South Carolina boy is in critical condition after accidentally shooting himself, police said.

WCSC reported the Beaufort Police Department responded to the call for help Sunday afternoon. Officers spoke with the boy’s 23-year-old mother in the emergency room, who said her son had accidentally shot himself in the head.

The child was airlifted to another hospital.

Investigators said the boy gained access to a 9mm handgun inside his mom’s vehicle and shot himself. He remains in critical condition as of Monday morning.

Copyright 2022 WCSC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded Sunday after a caller told dispatch about two bodies being found behind a...
UPDATE: Investigation underway in Elkhart after two bodies found
First Alert Weather Day issued Wednesday & Thursday
First Alert Weather Day issued Wednesday & Thursday
Several RV units were destroyed by a fire at a Keystone plant in Goshen.
RV units destroyed at Goshen plant
A woman reports two men stole her car while she was pumping gas at the BP station off Mayflower...
Car stolen at gas pump in South Bend
Lauren Moss and 16 News Now brings you an insight into the family who's life was turned upside...
A Family’s Story: The Delphi Murders

Latest News

Marcus Edwards was able to get a kidney thanks to a donor who was moved by his story.
Sign asking for kidney at football game leads to life-saving transplant
There are two websites you can use to find out whether something you just bought, or have owned...
Defective: Pair of websites provide consumers vital product recall and complaint information
Marcus Edwards was able to get a kidney thanks to a donor who was moved by his story.
Man who held up sign at NFL game gets kidney transplant
'Everything is on the table because this unlawful activity has to end,' Prime Minister Justin...
Trudeau mulls invoking emergency powers to quell protests
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson shared a photo on Instagram of him holding his...
Rams player’s wife goes into labor at Super Bowl