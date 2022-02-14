2nd Chance Pet: Aurora

(WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means its time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment.

Sarah Myers from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to Aurora!

Aurora is a mixed breed who is about four and a half years old. Myers says Aurora is a sweetheart! She also makes for a great walking buddy. You can learn about her in the video above!

If you want to adopt Aurora or any other pet, you can call the Humane Society of St. Joseph County at 574-255-4726. You can also log onto their website, humanesocietystjc.org.

