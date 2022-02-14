Advertisement

2nd Chance Pet: Aurora

By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 12:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means its time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment.

Sarah Myers from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to Aurora!

Aurora is a mixed breed who is about four and a half years old. Myers says Aurora is a sweetheart! She also makes for a great walking buddy. You can learn about her in the video above!

If you want to adopt Aurora or any other pet, you can call the Humane Society of St. Joseph County at 574-255-4726. You can also log onto their website, humanesocietystjc.org.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded Sunday after a caller told dispatch about two bodies being found behind a...
UPDATE: Investigation underway in Elkhart after two bodies found
First Alert Weather Day issued Wednesday & Thursday
First Alert Weather Day issued Wednesday & Thursday
Several RV units were destroyed by a fire at a Keystone plant in Goshen.
RV units destroyed at Goshen plant
A woman reports two men stole her car while she was pumping gas at the BP station off Mayflower...
Car stolen at gas pump in South Bend
Lauren Moss and 16 News Now brings you an insight into the family who's life was turned upside...
A Family’s Story: The Delphi Murders

Latest News

Poison prevention is important at any time of year when it comes to your pet’s safety.
2nd Chance Pet: Tiger
Poison prevention is important at any time of year when it comes to your pet’s safety.
Pet Vet: Preventing Pet Poisoning
Today’s 2nd Chance Pet is a dog named Holly. She is a 3.5-year-old Collie/Lab mix at Pet Refuge...
2nd Chance Pet: Holly
This week in our 2nd Chance segment, we’re highlighting a cat from the Humane Society of...
2nd Chance Pet: Meet Anna