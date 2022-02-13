Advertisement

Vendor Splendor returns to St. Joseph County

By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 10:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - For the second month in a row, the St. Joseph County 4-H Fairgrounds hosted Vendor Splendor.

The event consisted of a collection of local retailers that have been hit hard during the pandemic -- including artists, candlemakers, along with an award-winning barbecue sauce maker. Papa Chuck’s BBQ sauce won 3rd place among over 300 entries at the 2021 International Flavor Awards (Chuck has won several times at these awards and hails from Elkhart County).

Vendor Splendor is also sponsoring local charities.

“Today’s charity is ‘Stop the Traffic,’ and we would like to keep working with local charities, month-by-month. So, if anyone knows of a local charity that could benefit, we’d certainly like to help out,” explained event organizer Kellie Waterhouse.

Another Vendor Splendor is planned for March at the St. Joseph County Fairgrounds.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

