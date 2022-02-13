Advertisement

Fiddler’s Hearth hosts Valentine’s Tea Time

By Samantha Albert
Feb. 12, 2022
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Fiddler’s Hearth holds time for tea in Downtown, South Bend.

A Valentine’s day tea time invited sweeties, galantines, and best pals of all ages to enjoy a special spread.

The Valentine’s Day tea spread featured sweet and savory items, like warm scones and cheese.

Emily Huner, a manager at Fiddler’s Hearth, said that tea time is a popular, recurring event at the restaurant. Which makes reserving a spot, a requirement.

“Usually they’re pretty big, they fill up pretty fast, so making a reservation as soon as possible is definitely recommended. We’ve had a holiday tea time, we’ve had a witches and wizards tea time for Halloween, we’ll have an Irish tea time coming up,” Huner said.

Reservations for tea times are required, with a ten dollar deposit per person.

You can call the restaurant anytime after 4 p.m. to reserve your spot of tea.

