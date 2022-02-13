Apothica Teas hosts tea time with Apple Festivals Royal Court

NILES, Mi. (WNDU) - Little Princes and Princesses were invited to The Conservatory at Apothica Teas in Niles, to have treats and tea, or hot cocoa, with the Apple Festival’s Queens and Royal Court.

Laura Hollister, Apothica Teas owner, says that when the Royal Court reached out with the idea to have tea time with the community, she was thrilled to host the event.

“We thought, why not, let’s try it, see what happens. Tea with a Queen just sounds like a fun thing to do right? And so we just put out little treats, and coloring pages and they sat there and visit with the children and it was just lovely. Hearing the little squeeze and they brought little tiaras for those who wanted them,” said Hollister.

Hollister also told 16 News Now that Apothica Teas regularly puts on different community events, which you can learn about by stopping in.

