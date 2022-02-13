Antique Artisan Market returns to SB Farmer’s Market

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Despite the snow falling on Saturday, Michiana residents checked out the Antique Artisan Market at the South Bend Farmer’s Market. There was a great turnout of families and couples supporting the local vendors at the historic venue that showcased unique treasures and homemade food.

“…Almost anything you can want,” remarked Diana Franks, manager at Farmer’s Market. “It’s wonderful to see everyone coming back out, even in the snow.”

The Antique Artisan Market returns to Farmer’s Market on March 8th, March 10th, and March 12th.

