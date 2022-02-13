Advertisement

5-year-old girl allegedly stabbed to death by mother in Ohio

Police responded to the Southgate Towers at about 6:30 p.m. after being notified a child had...
Police responded to the Southgate Towers at about 6:30 p.m. after being notified a child had been stabbed.
By Devin Higgins and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 8:54 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEDFORD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - A 5-year-old girl is dead after she was allegedly stabbed by her mother Saturday night, authorities said.

Police responded to the Southgate Towers at about 6:30 p.m. after being notified a child had been stabbed at that location, WOIO reported.

They arrived to find E’nijah Noell Holland dead on the floor in the bedroom. She had sustained multiple stab wounds, police said.

Police then arrested E’nijah’s mother, Menokka Karr Nealy, 29, who was still at the apartment.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s office responded to the scene and took custody of the body.

The investigation into this incident is still ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lake effect snow and cold lingers through Super Bowl Sunday
Lake effect snow and cold lingers through Super Bowl Sunday
Lauren Moss and 16 News Now brings you an insight into the family who's life was turned upside...
A Family’s Story: The Delphi Murders
Kosciusko County Narcotics Enforcement Team completes “Operation Wintertime”
A man entered the lobby of the 1st Source Bank in the 2000 block of E. Bristol Street just...
Elkhart Police searching for bank robbery suspect
A silver alert has been issued for Grace Maxwell of Mooresville Indiana. If you have any...
SILVER ALERT: 15-year-old Grace Maxwell

Latest News

Police walk the line to remove all truckers and supporters after a court injunction gave police...
Police arrest remaining protesters at US-Canada bridge
Several thousand people in Kyiv attended 'March of Unity for Ukraine' on Saturday.
Flights to Ukraine halted, redirected as crisis brews
Police say officers responding to reports of shots fired around 2 a.m. Sunday in downtown...
Police: Gunman shoots, wounds 5 people, kills self in Wisconsin
An Amber Alert issued for a Georgia toddler has been canceled, the National Center for Missing...
Amber Alert canceled for Georgia toddler
In France, the so-called Freedom Convoy descended on Paris Saturday.
'Freedom Convoy' protests come to Paris