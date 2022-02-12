Wedding expo brings hundreds to Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Brides in Michiana planned for their big day at the U93 Unveiled Wedding Expo and Sale event Saturday.

The expo took place all afternoon at the Northern Indiana Event Center in Elkhart.

Brides browsed the 40 different vendors, asked questions, and even sampled some food.

Former brides also had the opportunity to sell their gently used bridal decorations.

“It’s a lot of fun. We are getting out of COVID and people are excited because now we are getting to a place where people can plan full weddings...the big wedding of their dreams and this is the perfect place to make all of those plans,” Brad King, with U93.

If you missed this year’s event, organizers said they plan to have it again next year.

