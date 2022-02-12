Advertisement

SILVER ALERT: 15-year-old Grace Maxwell

A silver alert has been issued for Grace Maxwell of Mooresville Indiana. If you have any information on her whereabouts please reach out to the Mooresville Police Department or call 911.(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 11:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOORESVILLE, Ind. (WNDU) - The Mooresville Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Grace Maxwell.

Grace is a 15-year-old, white, female. She is 5′4″, 180 lbs. and has brown hair with green eyes. She was last seen wearing a black zip-up Calvin Klein jacket, teal undershirt, black leggings and blue slides.

Grace is missing from Mooresville, Indiana which is 19 miles southwest of Indianapolis and was last seen on Friday, February 11, 2022, at 5:38 p.m. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Grace Maxwell, contact the Mooresville Police Department at 317-831-2323 or 911.

