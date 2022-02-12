Advertisement

Roundball Roundup: Highlights and scores from Michiana from February 11th

By Matt Loch and Drew Sanders
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 12:21 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
High school basketball action from around Michiana on Friday, February 11th.

INDIANA BOYS

Northridge 54, Concord 43

Goshen 50, Wawasee 40

John Glenn 70, Jimtown 63

Knox 60, Oregon-Davis 43

LaCrosse 63, West Central 50

Triton 70, LaVille 54

Lake Central 57, Michigan City 53

LaPorte 67, Merrillville 66

Mishawaka Marian 69, St. Joe 62

NorthWood 49, Mishawaka 42

Penn 69, Washington 63

Culver 44, Pioneer 40

Warsaw 55, Plymouth 36

Elkhart 62, South Bend Clay 48

Bremen 66, South Bend Riley 54

Rochester 51, Wabash 48

MICHIGAN BOYS

Dowagiac 63, Niles 56

Edwardsburg 55, Vicksburg 52

Paw Paw 70, Allegan 61

Sturgis 56, Three Rivers 40

MICHIGAN GIRLS

Dowagiac 49, Niles 45

Edwardsburg 83, Vicksburg 31

Allegan @ Paw Paw

Sturgis 39, Three Rivers 38

