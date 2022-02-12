Roundball Roundup: Highlights and scores from Michiana from February 11th
High school basketball action from around Michiana on Friday, February 11th.
INDIANA BOYS
Northridge 54, Concord 43
Goshen 50, Wawasee 40
John Glenn 70, Jimtown 63
Knox 60, Oregon-Davis 43
LaCrosse 63, West Central 50
Triton 70, LaVille 54
Lake Central 57, Michigan City 53
LaPorte 67, Merrillville 66
Mishawaka Marian 69, St. Joe 62
NorthWood 49, Mishawaka 42
Penn 69, Washington 63
Culver 44, Pioneer 40
Warsaw 55, Plymouth 36
Elkhart 62, South Bend Clay 48
Bremen 66, South Bend Riley 54
Rochester 51, Wabash 48
MICHIGAN BOYS
Dowagiac 63, Niles 56
Edwardsburg 55, Vicksburg 52
Paw Paw 70, Allegan 61
Sturgis 56, Three Rivers 40
MICHIGAN GIRLS
Dowagiac 49, Niles 45
Edwardsburg 83, Vicksburg 31
Allegan @ Paw Paw
Sturgis 39, Three Rivers 38
