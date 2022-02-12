Night To Shine 2022 at Shipshewana Antique Auction Barn

SHIPSHEWANA, Ind. (WNDU) - Friday night was “Prom Night” for teens and adults all over Michiana at the Shipshewana Antique Auction Barn.

It was an incredible and unforgettable night for so many teens and adults with special needs.

Over 700 churches across the world participated in this year’s “Nice to Shine” Prom night, an event that is sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation. This year’s event was virtual but organizers here locally wanted to do something special.

Participant’s cruised down the red carpet, danced with princesses, ate some good food, and enjoyed some goodies.

On Friday, more than 135 people came to the event.

“They look forward to it all year. We see the post on Facebook when we do something, they really just cannot wait for it,” event organizer, Allisa Brown, said. “We are just honored we can do it, and be a host church every year so it’s all about showing God’s love to them, so we just love to be able to do that.”

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.