Kosciusko County Narcotics Enforcement Team completes “Operation Wintertime”

KOSCIUSKO CO., Ind. (WNDU) - On Wednesday, February 10, the Kosciusko County Narcotics Enforcement Team completed a months-long operation called Operation Wintertime. Through covert surveillance, the 43-agent team arrested 9 individuals on drug related charges and continues to search 8 more individuals who have arrest warrants.

Jennifer Cole, Heather Bentley, Richard Hagan, Christopher Konkle, Tara Ott, Nickolas Toepfer, Tasha Thompson, Dennis Deaton Jr., and John Vernon Rogers Jr. were all arrested on drug-related charges.

The Kosciusko County Narcotics Enforcement Team, NET 43, is a specialized and collaborative law enforcement unit dedicated to the investigation and enforcement of drug laws in Kosciusko County and surrounding counties. NET 43 consists of officers from Kosciusko County Prosecutor’s Office, the Warsaw Police Department, Indiana State Police, Winona Lake Police Department, Nappanee Police Department, and the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office.

They are actively looking for James Collins, Ryan Prater and Tracy Julian of Warsaw, Ryan McKinney and Shawn Cabrera of North Webster, Christopher Schisler of Cromwell, and Julie Ann Decker of Silver Lake.

If you have any information or concerns about suspicious drug activity, drug trafficking, or drug suspects; please contact NET43 at NET43@kcgov.com or by phone at 574-372-2494.

We are working to bring you more updates on this story.

