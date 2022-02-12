Flower shortages ahead of Valentine’s Day

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - Valentine’s Day is just around the corner.

Local flower shops are encouraging you to order early, as many are struggling with supply chain issues.

“The pandemic hit them in Michigan especially hard, now the supply chain issues are also hitting these businesses. It’s just struggle after struggle after struggle...,” said Selina Guevara, with the Greater Niles Chamber of Commerce.

Phillip Hurlbutt, who owns The Flower Cart in Niles, said this is the first time he is dealing with major supply chain issues.

Several of his orders are delayed and he still has not received any white roses.

Hurlbutt even ordered months in advance.

If you plan to buy flowers this Valentine’s Day, expect to pay a little more and do not be picky.

“The roses that we have coming, they can’t even guarantee that we are going to get the colors that we wanted...and we’ve already...we ordered back in November...We have to be really careful with what we are selling, and in today’s society, everybody waits until the last minute,” said Hurlbutt.

“...that it’s an exciting opportunity for people not to see it as a hinderance, but instead open their mind to trying something new,” said Guevara.

Guevara said another option is to buy local.

“They are making their wines, their candies and their food right here in Michiana. So you are not going to have a supply chain back up there. That’s an instant opportunity to support people who are local...Because the people who are putting on the experiences, they might still be affected by worker shortages or by some supply chain stuff, but it’s not going to be as black and white as ‘we ran out of flowers,’” said Guevara.

