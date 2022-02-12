Court examines 14-year-old’s verdict in Quwang-Tri Jones shooting

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - A 14-year-old Benton Harbor boy was on probation and wearing an electronic tether when he allegedly shot and killed another teen in October of 2021.

In court today, the prosecution pushed to have the case moved to adult court.

Although the boy was only 14 years old at the time of the shooting, testimony indicates he was first placed on probation in August of 2020 for the possession of marijuana in a school, and larceny.

At one point the teen went AWOL and eluded probation officers for a period of about four months. When he was found, he was incarcerated at a juvenile facility before being released just three weeks before the shooting that killed 17-year-old Quwang-Tri Jones.

The mother of the alleged shooter today testified that she didn’t think her son was ready to come home. “But I said it before, and I’m gonna say it again. For me, having him locked up was to save his life. I was scared that I was going to get a call saying that he was, he was sneaking up off the house at nighttime, leaving for weeks on end, me not knowing where he’s at, not having a clue what he’s doing,” she told the court. “So yes, for me, having him locked up was the best thing.”

The crime took place October 15th on a basketball court. It had an eerie element of surprise, and the appearance of an execution. “...Something to the effect that Quwang-Tri just made a shot and was kind of celebrating when he turned away from (shooter’s name redacted), (shooter’s name redacted) shot him in the back of the head. Then after he (Quwang-Tri) fell, (shooter’s name redacted) shot him in the head a second time,” testified Lt. Michael Stipes with the Michigan State Police. “All that indicates it wasn’t accidental, that wasn’t self-inflicted, with the two shots to the rear of the head, it indicated homicide.”

The court is being asked to waive the case to adult court where the focus is on punishment rather than rehabilitation at the juvenile level. The judge expects to rule next Tuesday morning.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.