‘Play Your Part’ Campaign creates a space to discuss reasons behind vaccine hesitancy

BERRIEN COUNTY, MI. (WNDU) - In their ongoing ‘Play Your Part’ Campaign , the Berrien County Health Department is trying to understand why there is still so much vaccine hesitancy. Especially within the minority community.

“And I think as public health agencies, the way we create space for hesitancy is by being empathetic. By being understanding and knowing that these concerns that our community has, they’re not conspiracy theories, they’re coming from a place of fear,” says Chioma Ejifor, the Berrien County Health Department’s Special Projects Coordinator.

The panel allows people to listen to common concerns about the Covid-19 Vaccine, followed by information provided by health care professionals, fact checking the concern.

One concern being fact checked, is the idea that natural immunity is better than the immunity you get from the vaccine. A concern that nurse practitioner, Betty Moore, says is inaccurate for several reasons.

“Number one, when you get the vaccine itself, the immunity that you build up from getting the vaccine, is far more predictable than what you will build up from getting the actual virus itself,” says Moore.

She says that natural immunity is a gamble. As you do not know who will have a mild case, and who will have a severe one.

Doctors across the nation, like Dr. Tosin Goje at the Cleveland Clinic, are urging minority communities, which have been hit the hardest by the pandemic, to learn about the vaccine.

“We have a lot that creates mistrust but we also have a lot to lose by not protecting ourselves against coronavirus, because there has been a lot of morbidity and morality in the Hispanic and African American community from it. So, we need to ask questions and when our questions have been answered we need to embrace this vaccine,” says Goje.

Another reason brought up in the panel for vaccine hesitancy is the fact that despite vaccination, people are still getting the virus.

To which Moore says, “Like all vaccines, it’s not 100 percent effective. There’s no vaccine that is 100 percent effective. However, when you get the vaccine, those who are fully vaccinated, if they do get the virus, if they do develop symptoms of Covid, it’s generally mild and they don’t have severe illness like those who are not vaccinated.”

She also says that it is important to know that the vaccine does not stay in your system. It only creates a blueprint or map for your immune system, so that if you are exposed to the virus, you will be better able to fight it.

For more information on the Covid-19 Vaccine, or to watch the full panel discussion you can visit the Berrien County Health Department’s page here.

