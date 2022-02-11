Advertisement

No charges filed towards officer in shooting at Village Green Mobile Home Park

By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 6:08 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office says no criminal charges will be filed against an officer involved in the shooting death of a Mishawaka man.

The shooting itself has been deemed justifiable homicide.

Officers were called to Village Green Mobile Home Park twice back on January 31 for a man threatening people with a gun. The man was identified as Michael Haas. Authorities say Haas refused to come out of his trailer to speak to officers. When he did come out, police say Haas fired a long gun and a Mishawaka police officer returned fire.

Since the Prosecutor’s Office cannot prove that the officer who shot Mr. Haas was not acting in self-defense or the defense of others no charges will be filed.

Mishawaka police will determine whether any department policies were violated.

