Advertisement

NIHHC partners with State Dep. of Health for vaccine clinic in Elkhart

By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 11:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Northern Indiana Hispanic Health Coalition is partnering with the State Department of Health for their next vaccine and testing clinic in Elkhart.

The clinic is happening on Saturday, February 19 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Concord Event Center.

The clinic will offer the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine as well as PCR testing.

Flu shots will also be available.

Walk-ins are accepted but if you’d like to schedule an appointment call the number 574-206-3938.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: 11-year-old taken into custody after strangling 8-year-old while waiting for bus in Elkhart Co.
Police say the body of a woman was found on the front porch of her home Friday morning—lying...
Woman found dead on porch in South Bend identified
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Snow to start the morning; Cold rain by 10am
John Doty
LaPorte man charged with multiple felony counts of rape, child seduction
The Delphi Murders: Inside the Search for a Killer

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
The Johnny Schultz Trial ended with Schultz pleading guilty on one count of conspiracy to...
John Schultz trial ends in plea agreement
The Northern Indiana Hispanic Health Coalition has partnered with the Indiana State Department...
NIHHC partners with the State Dep. of Health for vaccine clinic
The Delphi Murders: Healing a Community