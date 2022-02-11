NIHHC partners with State Dep. of Health for vaccine clinic in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Northern Indiana Hispanic Health Coalition is partnering with the State Department of Health for their next vaccine and testing clinic in Elkhart.

The clinic is happening on Saturday, February 19 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Concord Event Center.

The clinic will offer the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine as well as PCR testing.

Flu shots will also be available.

Walk-ins are accepted but if you’d like to schedule an appointment call the number 574-206-3938.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.