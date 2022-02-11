Advertisement

Medical Moment: light-based eye treatment helps correct dry eye disease

By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 5:49 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNDU) - About 16 million adults in the U.S. are living with dry eyes. While over-the-counter drops can provide temporary help, a treatment used to treat the skin condition rosacea is giving patients long-term relief.

Phyllis Spielman is always up for a new challenge. But battling dry eye was not a challenge she was expecting.

“The worst thing you can have is to have itching and burning because it is a distraction. You could cause an accident,” Spielman said.

When the eye drops and compressions didn’t work as Spielman hoped they would, she turned to her doctor for help.

“You give somebody some artificial tears and say, just lubricate your eye and you’ll be fine, but this is an inflammatory disease,” Rolando Toyos, Founder & CEO of Toyos Clinic, said.

And it’s the inflammation in the meibomian eye glands that causes insufficient tears to be produced. Dr. Toyos suggested the Optilight treatment. It’s a light-based treatment given in four sessions at 2 to 4 weeks apart.

Patients can begin to feel relief right away. For Spielman the treatment was a win in her book.

“It was really painless. It was quick. There wasn’t any downtime. You wouldn’t even know that I had the treatment,” Spielman said.

Dr. Toyos says this is the first and only FDA approved light treatment for managing dry eye disease.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: 11-year-old taken into custody after strangling 8-year-old while waiting for bus in Elkhart Co.
Police say the body of a woman was found on the front porch of her home Friday morning—lying...
Woman found dead on porch in South Bend identified
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Snow to start the morning; Cold rain by 10am
Schultz Trial ends in plea agreement
Andrew Cowells
Andrew Cowells, former Concord HS teacher accused of child sex crimes, asks for more time before trial date is set

Latest News

Supply chain issues have hindered a usually busy time for most flower shops in Michiana ahead...
Flower shortages on Valentine's Day
An inside look at this one particular family as their world was turned upside down in Delphi...
Delphi Murders: A Family's Story
Over 700 churches across the world are participating in this year's Night to Shine Prom Night,...
Night to Shine 2022
'Play Your Part' Campaign continues to educate residents in Berrien County.
‘Play Your Part’ Campaign creates a space to discuss reasons behind vaccine hesitancy
No charges filed towards officer in shooting at Village Green Mobile Home Park