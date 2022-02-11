Advertisement

Man accused in Wisconsin parade deaths pleads not guilty

Darrell Brooks Jr. appears in Waukesha County court on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022 in Waukesha, Wis....
Darrell Brooks Jr. appears in Waukesha County court on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022 in Waukesha, Wis. Brooks Jr., accused of killing six people and injuring dozens more when he drove an SUV through a suburban Christmas parade is pleading not guilty to multiple criminal charges. He entered the pleas Friday to 77 charges, including six counts of homicide and multiple counts of reckless endangerment.(Derek Johnson/Waukesha Freeman via AP, Pool)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 1:32 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — A Milwaukee man accused of killing six people and injuring dozens more when he drove an SUV through a suburban Christmas parade is pleading not guilty to multiple criminal charges.

Darrell Brooks Jr., 39, entered the pleas Friday to 77 charges, including six counts of homicide and multiple counts of reckless endangerment.

Last month, court Commissioner Kevin Costello said prosecutors had presented “ample” evidence to show Brooks probably committed felonies and ordered him to stand trial.

Brooks’ attorney has maintained that he couldn’t turn off the parade route Nov. 21 in downtown Waukesha because side streets were barricaded and full of spectators.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: 11-year-old taken into custody after strangling 8-year-old while waiting for bus in Elkhart Co.
Police say the body of a woman was found on the front porch of her home Friday morning—lying...
Woman found dead on porch in South Bend identified
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Snow to start the morning; Cold rain by 10am
Schultz Trial ends in plea agreement
John Doty
LaPorte man charged with multiple felony counts of rape, child seduction

Latest News

A selection of beef cuts is displayed at a Publix Supermarket, Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, in...
How inflation and tangled supply lines are gripping economy
FILE - Dave Chappelle arrives at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts for the 22nd Annual...
Dave Chappelle says he didn’t oppose affordable housing
This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on...
Teen bystander testifies she knew instantly George Floyd was ‘in distress’
Canadian truckers have brought part of Canada's capital (Source: CNN, CTV, City of...
Ontario declares an emergency over truck blockades in Canada
Coffee prices have nearly doubled since this time last year.
Coffee prices hit 10-year high