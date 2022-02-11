Johnny Schultz trial ends after taking an unusual path to a plea agreement

ROCHESTER, Ind. (WNDU) - New details on the case against Johnny Schultz that ended in surprising fashion Thursday night.

After nearly nine hours of jury deliberation in the 20-year-old’s retrial, a plea deal ultimately ended this case that started back in July of 2020.

Attorneys told us why this case was so unique, and what this plea deal means for Johnny Schultz.

Lead prosecutor Michael Marrs said he hadn’t seen anything like this in his 21 years when speaking with us after Thursday night’s change of plea hearing.

Defense attorney Paul Namie said the original trial in July 2021 was the first case he’s tried that resulted in a hung jury.

Just when the retrial seemed to be headed in that same direction, an even more unexpected plea deal came into the picture.

“This achieves what the state wants, which is a conviction, and this achieves what Johnny wants, which is an opportunity to get past and move on while also still having to pay the price for what he did,” said Johnny Schultz’s attorney Paul Namie.

Schultz went from possibly serving the rest of his life in prison to possibly avoiding any additional jail time.

He originally faced two conspiracy to commit murder charges, a level-two felony, as well as four level-six felonies for intimidation and drug possession.

Now he’ll only face sentencing for one count of conspiracy to commit murder at Rochester High School, and it will be up to the judge to decide whether that means more jail time, jail and probation, or just probation.

“He’s not off the hook. Even if he was to get out of jail on the day of sentencing, he’s still going to have this hanging over his head. There’s still going to be some monitoring. There’s still going to be some things he has to do to effectively take responsibility for his crime,” Namie said.

“It’s not ideal what we’re looking for but we have a situation where both defendants in this case who were threatening to shoot up schools here in Fulton County, particularly Rochester High School have pled guilty to that offense,” said Fulton County Prosecutor Michael Marrs on Thursday night.

Marrs was unavailable for further comment when 16 News Now reached out on Friday, and Namie said he couldn’t go into exact detail about the maximum and minimum sentences outlined in the new plea deal, but he says he expects this sentence to reflect Shultz’s level of involvement in this crime, compared to his codefendant Donny Robin Jr.

“It indicates that he may have been going along with it or talking about it in the beginning, but Donny was the one who took the actions. But, because Johnny didn’t try to stop him he is guilty by association,” Namie said.

Robin Jr. is currently serving 8-years in prison on a 17-year sentence after pleading guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit murder back in March of 2021.

Schultz’s sentencing is scheduled for March 7th at 3:30 P.M.

