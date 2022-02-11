FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Rain/Snow Mix Moving Across Michiana

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Snow changing to a wintry mix is moving across Michiana this morning. The wintry mix will cause some slick spots during the morning commute with the temperatures sitting right around the freezing mark. By the late morning most of the heavier precipitation will be off to the east. Then we see some light drizzle or a few showers mixing with wet snowflakes during the middle of the day. Temperatures will be in the upper 30s until the winds shift this evening. Winds will return out of the north and west later tonight. Colder air will filter in later this evening and bring back the chance for lake effect snow showers to set up. Lake effect snow will continue overnight and into much of the day on Saturday. Snow could accumulate between 1-3 inches depending on location.

Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick 5:00am: Over the last hour winds have begun to ramp up around the area. Winds between 15-25mph with winds gusting in western parts of the area near or above 35 mph at times. Winds will continue to whip through the morning and reduce visibilities. Snow will continue to change to a wintry mix and create a few slick spots.

Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick 4:00am: Precipitation continues to move into the area. We are watching snow transition to a wintry mix quickly in our western counties. The warm air aloft continues to dominate. This rain and snow mix will continue through the morning. Keep checking back but also make sure to give yourself some extra time through the morning commute.

Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick 3:00am: Snow and gusty winds have moved into Berrien County. The snow will move across the area before quickly changing to a wintry mix through the morning. Temperatures right around the freezing mark will create some slick spots during the morning commute.

