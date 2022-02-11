Elkhart Police searching for bank robbery suspect

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Elkhart Police need your help identifying a bank robbery suspect.

A man entered the lobby of the 1st Source Bank in the 2000 block of E. Bristol Street just before 1 p.m. on Friday. He presented an employee with a note demanding money, and had his hand in his pocket.

The employee fulfilled his request, and the man exited the building. He was last seen leaving the scene eastbound on foot and got into a dark colored sedan.

Police say he is approximately 5′11″ to 6′3″ and was wearing a light colored hoodie, tan sweat pants, and tan boots.

The Elkhart Police Department is asking anyone who can identify this individual, or who has information regarding this investigation, to please call Det. Gayton or Det. Claeys at 574-295-7070, Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP or 800-342-STOP, or EPD’s tip line at 574-389-4777. You can also submit a tip at tips@elkhartpolice.org.

