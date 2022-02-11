A Family’s Story: The Delphi Murders

DELPHI, Ind. (WNDU) - This weekend will mark the 5-year anniversary of the killings of Abby Williams and Libby German in Delphi, Indiana.

Throughout the years, there have been ups and downs in the investigation, but the families have never lost hope. WNDU’s Lauren Moss recently sat down with Libby’s grandparents, Becky and Mike Patty.

“Libby would be a freshman in college, well she is a freshman, " Becky continues, “we kind of live our life with her...we include her and talk about her as if she’s still here. She’ll always be here.”

Not a day goes by where Becky and Mike Patty don’t think about their granddaughter Libby German and the young woman she would be today.

“I want people to remember that she lived. We talk so much about them dying that sometimes we forget that they lived,” Becky continues, “she would have made a difference in this world, and she was an example of the good in this world.”

Does it feel like 5 years?

Becky responded, “Some days it feels like 100, other days it feels like yesterday.”

From a grainy video came a suspect and police sketches, but still no arrests. It’s a case that has captivated the nation, which hasn’t always been easy for the family.

Becky says, It’s a double-edge sword. Social media and all the rallying is a good thing and we are very grateful for that. But with the good, comes the bad...and then you have some that don’t have good intentions around things like this, but we will take whatever we have to take in order to get to the end of this.”

What is that missing link in the investigation? Do you think investigators are close?

Mike responded, “Every time police release something, we always have hope but it’s increased hope knowing they are working on something. Obviously, they are getting closer to whatever aspect of the case they are working on and in this case, it’s the Anthony_Shots account.

In December, authorities released a request for information on a snapchat and Instagram account, using a male model’s photos to contact underage girls. A new lead in this years- long investigation.

Becky says, “We learned not to get too excited about anything that comes out. So, when something like this comes out, we go into wait-and-see mode. Deep down your hopes are up but we just don’t allow ourselves to get into that mode because it hurts too much when nothing comes of it. But it’s a new direction for them, so that gives us hop that there is something there that has led them there.”

Mike says, “When we heard about the information, we thought this is good...it’s another step in the direction to get closer to it. In this case, police were coming out asking for the public help and the further we can spread the information, the better off we are going to be.”

And it’s still a very active investigation, possibly one tip away from solving this heartbreaking case and bringing answers to the families.

Lauren asked, “How do you stay hopeful and positive? What keeps you strong?”

Becky responded, “We don’t have an option. Without hope, we have nothing.”

Mike says, “Right now, the only thing we know is that there hasn’t been an arrest for someone who committed a double murder and possibly walking on the streets among us. It already happened to us, we can’t reverse that, but we can fight to keep it from happening to anybody else.”

Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to send tips to this email address: abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com or call (765) 822-3535

