St. Margaret’s House is once again offering a virtual way to show your support for the annual ‘Winter Walk’

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - St. Margaret’s House in Downtown, South Bend is described by the women who depend on it, as a ‘safe haven.’

The organization is focused on improving the lives of women and children facing poverty, by providing individual attention to their immediate needs.

“St. Margaret’s House has been in the community for 31 years,” said Katie Elliot, the Executive Director at SMH.

It was started by a small group of women, offering food and laundry services.

Now, according to Elliot, St. Margaret’s House sees several thousand women a year.

“We see a lot of women that the rest of the world doesn’t see, you know we see them, but we don’t really see them, or listen, or hear them, and here, those women are front and center,” said Elliot.

Many types of assistance are offered to guests, such as providing food and clothing, and offering group support through classes like SELF.

SELF, a trauma recovery-focused class, works with guests like Kimbrly Clark, to cope and move forward with traumas.

“I am most grateful for the unconditional love, and being there in my time of need,” said Clark, a guest at St. Margaret’s House for seven years.

Clark told 16 News Now that a woman named Connalita, who quickly became her best friend, introduced her to St. Margaret’s House.

“Connalita is the one that invited me here... She was already here, she invited me to come. She thought I would be a perfect fit for a group that they had here, and I came. She invited me, and I came, and I haven’t left since,” said Clark.

Connalita and Kimbrly are only two of the thousands of women who have come through St. Margaret’s House and made lifelong connections because of it.

“Women come to us every day to share their victories, but also to share their struggles and some of the awful things that happened, happen, and we walk with them in all of that,” said Elliot.

Annually, St. Margaret’s House hosts a Winter Walk, during the coldest month of the year to show solidarity for the women and children who have to walk in all types of weather, everyday to get to St. Margaret’s House.

Last year, the pandemic caused the walk to be held virtually, and this year, that option will be available again, along with the in-person walk.

“Because our virtual walk was such a success and we had so many people from across the country who participated that we decided to leave that open, again, as an option,” said Mary Fran Brandenberger, the Associate Executive Director at St. Margaret’s House.

The in-person walk will begin at 2:30 p.m., on February 2nd. It will start at the County-City Building, ending with a post-walk reception at St. Margaret’s House.

The post-walk reception will feature homemade cookies, hot cocoa, and tours.

