Proposal for Portage Manor, Motels4Now to work together on new facilities on Portage Manor property

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Perhaps a little teamwork could go a long way in protecting two of St. Joseph County’s most vulnerable populations.

On Thursday, it was proposed that Portage Manor and the Motels4Now program work together to build new facilities on the sprawling Portage Manor property.

“The hope would be the current Portage Manor site we could use as a shared administration facility,” says Sheila McCarthy of Motels4Now. “Where we could have offices there, social workers, nurses, have a pharmacy, have a shared kitchen a shared laundry facility.”

Motels4Now provides housing to the homeless in a low barrier setting. Portage Manor serves disabled or elderly persons who are unable to care for themselves.

