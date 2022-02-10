Michigan City burglary suspect dies in crash during police pursuit

PORTER COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A burglary suspect in Michigan City is dead after leading police on a pursuit and crashing into a semi-truck in Porter County.

It happened Wednesday just after 8 p.m. when Michigan City Police were called to a burglary in progress in the 600 block of Carlton Court.

The suspect took off and a chase started. The pursuit eventually went onto I-94 westbound from U.S. 421.

When the car approached the 22 mile-marker, the driver made a sudden lane change and rear ended a semi that was traveling in the middle lane. The suspect was pinned inside the car and was killed. The driver of the semi was not injured.

The deceased suspect has been identified as Olajuan R. Nuttall, 29, from Michigan City. At the time of the pursuit, Nuttall had 5 active warrants for various felonies and misdemeanors all originating in LaPorte County.

Press release from Indiana State Police:

On Wednesday evening at approximately 8:06 p.m., the Michigan City Police Department responded to an address on Carlon Ct. for a burglary in progress. As a result of this dispatch, a Michigan City police officer initiated a pursuit of the suspect who fled the scene in a white 2009 Chevrolet Impala. The pursuit eventually went onto I-94 westbound from U.S. 421. A Lowell trooper in the area observed the vehicle traveling westbound at a high rate of speed after it entered Porter County. The trooper activated his emergency lights and siren as the vehicle continued to flee. When the vehicle approached the 22 mile-marker, the driver made a sudden lane change and rear ended a semi that was traveling in the middle lane. This impact resulted in the vehicle traveling underneath the semi and being wedged under the trailer. The driver of the semi pulled over to the right shoulder where troopers attempted to render aid to the driver. As a result of the impact, the driver was pinned inside the vehicle and suffered fatal injuries. The driver of the semi was not injured.

The deceased has been identified as Olajuan R. Nuttall, 29, from Michigan City, IN. Notification to family has been made.

At the time of the pursuit, the suspect had 5 active warrants for various felonies and misdemeanors all originating in LaPorte County.

Assisting agencies: Michigan City Police Department, Porter County Coroner’s Office, Porter Police Department, Porter Fire Department, Indiana State Police Reconstruction Team, and the Indiana State Police Criminal Investigations Division.

Press release from Michigan City Police Department:

On February 9th, 2022, at approximately 8:00pm, the LaPorte County Regional Dispatch Center received a 911 call for a burglary in progress in the 600 Block of Carlon Ct. Officers from Uniform Patrol Shift 2 immediately responded to the area and located a white Chevy Impala in the 600 Block of Carlon Ct without any lights on. Officers activated their emergency lights and attempted to stop the vehicle. The suspect vehicle fled south through Michigan City and entered onto I-94 westbound from U.S. 421. Michigan City Police Department continued to pursue onto I-94 and notified surrounding law enforcement agencies of the pursuit. Officers from Michigan City Police de-activated their emergency lights and terminated their pursuit of the white Chevy Impala near the 33-mile marker of I-94 westbound.

Indiana State Police observed a white Chevy Impala traveling west on I-94 at a high rate of speed in Porter County and attempted to stop the vehicle.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.