Advertisement

Jury deliberations underway for man accused of planning school shootings in Fulton Co.

(WNDU)
By Jack Springgate and 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 12:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Ind. (WNDU) - Jurors are deliberating the verdict for 20-year-old Johnny Schultz, who’s accused as a co-conspirator in a plan to carry out shootings at a Rochester Community School and Caston High School.

Three days of arguments wrapped up with a morning of closing statements on Thursday. The last time a jury deliberated on this case, the discussion went until the late afternoon.

There was not a clear consensus on the conspiracy to commit murder charge back in August, sending the case to a retrial.

16 News Now will be live from the courthouse this afternoon to bring you the verdict and other details from inside the courtroom.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: 11-year-old taken into custody after strangling 8-year-old while waiting for bus in Elkhart Co.
John Doty
LaPorte man charged with multiple felony counts of rape, child seduction
Police say the body of a woman was found on the front porch of her home Friday morning—lying...
Woman found dead on porch in South Bend identified
The Delphi Murders: Inside the Search for a Killer
FILE - Bob Saget attends the Friars Club Roast of "Today Show" host Matt Lauer on Friday, Oct....
Family: Bob Saget died after accidental blow to the head

Latest News

All Hoosier Lottery prizes must be claimed within 180 days. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
$120,000 Hoosier Lottery CA$H 5 jackpot ticket sold in Elkhart
Local chef Bela Szalay shared some simple recipes on 16 Morning News Now.
Easy recipes for Super Bowl Sunday
Canadian truckers have brought part of Canada's capital (Source: CNN, CTV, City of...
Canada truckers protest about 'freedom'
WNDU FAW
First Alert Forecast: Snow Showers Thursday, First Alert Weather Day Friday Morning