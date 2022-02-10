Jury deliberations underway for man accused of planning school shootings in Fulton Co.

ROCHESTER, Ind. (WNDU) - Jurors are deliberating the verdict for 20-year-old Johnny Schultz, who’s accused as a co-conspirator in a plan to carry out shootings at a Rochester Community School and Caston High School.

Three days of arguments wrapped up with a morning of closing statements on Thursday. The last time a jury deliberated on this case, the discussion went until the late afternoon.

There was not a clear consensus on the conspiracy to commit murder charge back in August, sending the case to a retrial.

16 News Now will be live from the courthouse this afternoon to bring you the verdict and other details from inside the courtroom.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.