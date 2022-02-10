First Alert Forecast: Snow Showers Thursday, First Alert Weather Day Friday Morning

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY UPDATE: A brief period of snow is likely during the early morning on Friday. Snow will fall moderate to heavy. That combined with strong gusty winds and some light snow already on the ground will make for lower visibilities at times. The snow will lighten up by 5am and change into a wintry mix throughout the morning. Winds stay gusty through the morning. 40-50 mile per hour wind gusts are possible. Winds calm by the afternoon and the precipitation begins to taper off.

THURSDAY: Snow showers during the morning with a few flurries possible into the afternoon. It will be turning breezy late in the day with mostly cloudy skies. Highs during the afternoon in the upper 20s with a wind chill in the lower 20s. Temperatures dropping again into the lower 20s by the evening as we await our snow chances overnight. High of 29.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies and turning breezy. Winds ramp up, gusting between 25-35 miles per hour. After midnight, a period of moderate to heavy snow is possible through the early morning. Gusty winds, snow falling and blowing snow will create reduced visibilities. Temperatures in the middle 20s for much of the evening. Low of 24.

FRIDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Overnight Thursday into Friday another clipper system will move into the region from the north. This will spread a burst of snow into Michiana early in the morning. Light to moderate snow will fall and come along with gusty winds. Winds will gust between 30-45 miles per hour through the morning. This could create lower visibilities and brief periods of blizzard conditions. Once this storm moves through, the precipitation lightens up and may turn into a wintry mix through much of the early afternoon. Winds will calm as we head closer to the late afternoon. Highs in the middle 30s. High of 35.

SATURDAY: Lake effect snow showers are possible throughout the day on Saturday. A coating to an inch or two of new snow is possible where the lake effect snow showers continue. Snow showers lighten by the evening as winds begin to shift southwest. A few snow flurries could linger into the evening. Temperatures in the lower 20s for much of the day, dropping into the single digits overnight. High of 22.

LONG RANGE: Heading deeper into the busy weekend. Super Bowl Sunday and Valentine’s Day will feature temperatures in the lower 20s for highs. Monday we could see a few light snow showers possible, no accumulation is expected. The temperatures warm a bit into the middle of the week, a return to the 40s is very possible. Rain and snow chances are alive and well for the second half of next week. It looks to stay mild through the end of the week. Keep checking back with your First Alert Weather Team for the latest!

Daily Climate Report: Wednesday, February 9th , 2022

Wednesday’s High: 39

Wednesday’s Low: 32

Precipitation: Trace

Snowfall: Trace

