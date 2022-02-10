Elkhart kitchen that feeds the needy looking for new space

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Susanna’s Kitchen is where Judie Hyatte-Howie cooks as many as 25,000 meals a year to those in need.

“You know, they say if you love someone, cook for them. And so I do love these people,” remarked Hyatte-Howie.

Right now, no people are in the seats because the kitchen’s closed.

“We served up until the 31st of December at the First Congregational Church, where we we had been for 17 years. And then we closed down that day,” she explained.

That’s because the church building was sold, and in the short-tern, Dale McDowell, the non-profit’s board chair, says they’re housed at the Elkhart Knights of Columbus.

“They used to have dinners here [at the Knights of Columbus]. We thought we were okay,” said McDowell. “We thought we could open before this.”

Eric Trotter, the assistant director of city planning, told 16 News Now the K of C fats-oils-grease (FOG) permit doesn’t automatically transfer to Susanna’s Kitchen; with the move to a new building, the non-profit has to appear before the board of public works and obtain their own FOG permit.

Plus, current land use zoning ordinances don’t allow the kitchen to operate at their spot on Lexington Avenue.

Trotter commented the city wants to help Susanna’s Kitchen in their aim to feed the hungry.

“We are working with and reaching out to our partners in the community to try and see where we can be a bridge to find a solution for them to have a permanent home in the community,” he said.

To operate at the Knights of Columbus, Susanna’s Kitchen must appear before the BZA to obtain a special exception, given the current land use laws. Their hearing has been postponed until March 10th, when the city hopes to have identified a potential permanent location for the non-profit.

