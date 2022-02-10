Elkhart Aquatic Center Hosts College Conference Swimming Championships

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - For the second year in a row, the Elkhart Health & Aquatics center hosted the Great Lakes Valley Conference Men’s and Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships.

As thousands of spectators and athletes will be visiting Elkhart for these swimming championships, the city of Elkhart is looking forward to showcasing downtown and the surrounding area.

Last year, fans were not allowed in the stands due to covid. However, this year, The Elkhart Health & Aquatics Center is welcoming spectators at 50% capacity and masks are required for anyone entering the center.

“We’re excited to welcome back our spectators and our parents and families. And I know it’s important for them to be able to watch their sons and daughters to compete and it’s important for the student-athletes to have that type of support,” said GLVC Commissioner Jim Naumovich

Naumovich is encouraging the citizens of St. Joseph County to check out the event, saying “the public is welcome! We would love for them to come out and see the level of competition and the times that are posted. We’re grateful to be in Elkhart and appreciative of all the support.”

This event started today and will conclude on the 12th of this month.

The Elkhart Health and Aquatics Center will also host the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America National Invitational Championship from March 10-12.

