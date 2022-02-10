Advertisement

Easy recipes for Super Bowl Sunday

If you’re planning a party for Super Bowl Sunday and you’re looking to switch up the menu, we’ve got you covered.
By Melissa Stephens
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 9:44 AM EST
If you're planning a party for Super Bowl Sunday and you're looking to switch up the menu, we've got you covered.

Local chef Bela Szalay shared some simple recipes on 16 Morning News Now.

For appetizers, you can spice up your guacamole by adding some bacon pieces.

Another quick gameday recipe is beef and pulled pork sliders.

And if you’re rooting for the Bengals, you may want to cook up some of your favorite chili and add plenty of cheese.

“People have chicken and waffles all the time,” said chef Bela. “Well then, just put a little barbecue sauce on it, put a little bit of honey. You can just put them in the toaster oven, bam it’s done.”

To view the recipe Bacon Guacamole, click here.

To view the recipe for Avocado Deviled Eggs, click here.

To view the recipe for Mini Chicken Waffles, click here.

Easy recipes for Super Bowl Sunday pt.2
Easy recipes for Super Bowl Sunday pt. 3

