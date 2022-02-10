Day 3 of John Schultz Retrial: Shultz takes stand for first time, claims he is innocent

ROCHESTER, Ind. (WNDU) - Day three of the John Schultz retrial has come to an end but not before Schultz testified before the jury for the very first time on Wednesday.

Schultz is facing charges of conspiracy to commit murder at Rochester High School and Caston Schools, as well as intimidation and drug possession after being arrested in the summer of 2020.

Shultz’s testimony came after the judge denied a motion from Shultz’s lawyers for a direct verdict, which if granted, would have ended this retrial in favor of Shultz.

In Shultz’s testimony though, as expected, Shultz maintained his innocent and denied any involvement or intention to ever hurt child, student, or to take action on carrying out a school shooting.

But as the prosecution pointed out in their cross examination, prosecutors say Shultz did indeed tell detectives the day he was arrested that “his research on Columbine went too far.”

Prosecutors also said that that Shultz told detectives his research was serious and “something he did not joke” about and that “if he ever did it, it would have to be on 4/20″, which is the anniversary of the Columbine shooting massacre.

It was also mentioned by prosecutors that Shultz told police his grandparents threatened to kick him out of the house because of his extensive research on Columbine, his father “disowning him” for his infatuation with Columbine along with his drug addict behaviors.

During this trial, the jury saw videos and photos of Shultz and his once best friend Donald Robin Jr., who is now serving time after pleading guilty last year to conspiracy of murder.

In fact, in one video shown during the retrial, both Robin and Shultz can be seen making Columbine references and imitating themselves holding guns. Robin even asked if they were, “Ready for Columbine?” And Shultz replied by saying, “We’re gonna blow some heads off.”

When asked what Shultz’ thought of his once best friend Robin pleading guilty and now in prison, Schultz said, “I don’t understand why he plead guilty. I kind of feel bad for him. He doesn’t deserve to be there (in prison),” Shultz said.

Shultz also apologized to the jury in his testimony saying, “I would like to say I’m sorry for making people believe that I would actually hurt children. I would never do something like that.”

Moving forward, closing arguments are expected to begin first thing in the morning at 8:30 a. m. Thursday.

Once closing arguments are completed, the judge will read off his final instruction to the jury. The jury will deliberate and hopefully…come out with a verdict.

