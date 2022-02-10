Advertisement

The Coolest Thing Made in Indiana competition down to finals

By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 5:24 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNDU) - The Coolest Thing Made in Indiana Tournament is down to the final round.

One of the final two companies is Janus Motorcycles here in Goshen. You can watch here from the coverage we provided on Janus back in November about their Halcyon 450 motorcycle.

Janus is up against the Hoosier Bat Company which crafts wood baseball bats used in both major league and recreational games.

The contest is meant to celebrate the state’s rich manufacturing history.

Make sure to vote by Monday as the winner will be announced on Tuesday. To vote, simply click here.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: 11-year-old taken into custody after strangling 8-year-old while waiting for bus in Elkhart Co.
John Doty
LaPorte man charged with multiple felony counts of rape, child seduction
Police say the body of a woman was found on the front porch of her home Friday morning—lying...
Woman found dead on porch in South Bend identified
The Delphi Murders: Inside the Search for a Killer
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Lake effect snow Thursday morning; Colder day overall

Latest News

City of Benton Harbor making replacement of lead water service lines mandatory
Andrew Cowells
Andrew Cowells, former Concord HS teacher accused of child sex crimes, asks for more time before trial date is set
St. Margaret's House in downtown South Bend is described by the women who depend on it as a...
St. Margaret's House Walk
Michigan City burglary suspect dies in crash during police pursuit
Jerod Nieder is one of the 38 patients currently enrolled at the University of Louisville...
Medical Moment: Spinal Cord Stimulation