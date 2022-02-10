The Coolest Thing Made in Indiana competition down to finals

(WNDU) - The Coolest Thing Made in Indiana Tournament is down to the final round.

One of the final two companies is Janus Motorcycles here in Goshen. You can watch here from the coverage we provided on Janus back in November about their Halcyon 450 motorcycle.

Janus is up against the Hoosier Bat Company which crafts wood baseball bats used in both major league and recreational games.

The contest is meant to celebrate the state’s rich manufacturing history.

Make sure to vote by Monday as the winner will be announced on Tuesday. To vote, simply click here.

