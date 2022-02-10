Community forums held to discuss new code enforcement program

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - St. Joseph County leaders wrap up community forums to discuss a new code enforcement program they hope to implement this spring.

Commissioner Derek Dieter said the forums were “overwhelmingly positive” and well attended.

While there have been multiple attempts to launch this type of program in years past, county officials said they are optimistic this time around.

“The entire process has been getting the community input. This is about the community. Making things better for them...Everybody wants to have a nice place to live, have their area around their place nice. Keep up their property values. So that’s the entire purpose of this, working with the community to make things better,” said Dieter.

The purpose of the program is to help address ongoing complaints.

County officials drafted three ordinances.

One focuses on weed and rank vegetation.

Another is for public nuisance. Expect a violation if you have litter, garbage and automobile parts on your property.

And the last ordinance is for abandoned vehicles.

The project would cost roughly $330,000.

“When I was campaigning, and even when elected, people were just complaining about homes by them were basically landfills. Trash, garbage, cars, appliances and all kinds of stuff just tossed in the yard,” said Dieter.

If the issue is not resolved in a timely manner, residents would have to foot the bill.

The county council is expected to vote on this program next month.

