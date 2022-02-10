Advertisement

Community forums held to discuss new code enforcement program

Community forums held to discuss new code enforcement program
Community forums held to discuss new code enforcement program(wndu)
By Monica Murphy
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 10:54 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - St. Joseph County leaders wrap up community forums to discuss a new code enforcement program they hope to implement this spring.

Commissioner Derek Dieter said the forums were “overwhelmingly positive” and well attended.

While there have been multiple attempts to launch this type of program in years past, county officials said they are optimistic this time around.

“The entire process has been getting the community input. This is about the community. Making things better for them...Everybody wants to have a nice place to live, have their area around their place nice. Keep up their property values. So that’s the entire purpose of this, working with the community to make things better,” said Dieter.

The purpose of the program is to help address ongoing complaints.

County officials drafted three ordinances.

One focuses on weed and rank vegetation.

Another is for public nuisance. Expect a violation if you have litter, garbage and automobile parts on your property.

And the last ordinance is for abandoned vehicles.

The project would cost roughly $330,000.

“When I was campaigning, and even when elected, people were just complaining about homes by them were basically landfills. Trash, garbage, cars, appliances and all kinds of stuff just tossed in the yard,” said Dieter.

If the issue is not resolved in a timely manner, residents would have to foot the bill.

The county council is expected to vote on this program next month.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Delphi Murders: Inside the Search for a Killer
John Doty
LaPorte man charged with multiple felony counts of rape, child seduction
Police: 11-year-old taken into custody after strangling 8-year-old while waiting for bus in Elkhart Co.
Riverside Terrace residents make several complaints after no heat in the hallways, poorly...
‘We’re prisoners in our apartments’: No heat in halls at Elkhart high rise lead to residential complaints
The team is coached by their high school principal.
HS principal leads basketball team to undefeated season

Latest News

In Shultz’s testimony though, Shultz maintained his innocent and denied any involvement or...
Day 3 of John Schultz Retrial: Shultz takes stand for first time, claims he is innocent
The non-profit is looking for a permanent home to serve those in need.
Elkhart kitchen that feeds the needy looking for new space
GREAT LAKES VALLEY CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIP AT EHAC
Elkhart Aquatic Center Hosts College Conference Swimming Championships
Meet Mariyah, a local Hoosier up for adoption on this edition of Wednesday's Child.
Wednesday’s Child: Mariyah’s next move