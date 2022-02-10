City of South Bend contributing to renovations at Miami Hills Apartments

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - New owners have brought a new attitude to South Bend’s Miami Hills Apartments.

Miami Hills is a 150-unit, HUD subsidized, affordable housing community.

The facility’s notorious reputation appears to be on the mend.

Over the years, South Bend Police officers have certainly spent a lot of time at Miami Hills. Now the city is poised to spend some serious money there.

“So today, we approved up to $1 million in Southside TIF resources to the property, related to exterior improvements including siding, as well as new windows,” said Elizabeth Maradik with South Bend’s Department of Community Investment.

“Crime is probably the biggest hurdle we had,” Gregory Jones today told members of the South Bend Redevelopment Commission at a virtual morning meeting. “The first time I went there, we were met by a SWAT Team.”

Gregory Jones is with Infinity Real Estate Advisors which bought Miami Hills in December of 2020. The company has already spent some $2.6 million of its own money on the grounds. “We’ve done 100 percent of units interior rehab. We dealt with over 400 code violations that we inherited from prior ownership, and really handled a lot of exterior improvements that were necessary for health and safety.”

While Infinity is based in Atlanta, it’s not exactly an absentee landlord. Officials keep a close eye on Miami Hills through a sophisticated surveillance system that includes license plate readers. “If there are unwanted guests, we’re able to identify who they are, who they’re associated with, and just make sure that we’re basically providing as safe as we possibly can,” stated Infinity Asset Manager David Banik.

Maradik says affordable housing is very important to the city. “So far, the new ownership has been making positive progress in making improvements at the apartment complex and so, based ono the investment that they made so far, and the commitments they’ve made to continue to do at the complex, we are encouraged and willing to invest in the improvement of the property.”

