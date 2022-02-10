Advertisement

City of Benton Harbor making replacement of lead water service lines mandatory

By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 5:50 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - The city of Benton Harbor is now making the replacement of lead water service lines mandatory.

The ordinance requires property owners to replace their lead lines within 180 days if they chose to not give the city access to replace the lines for them.

If residents don’t replace lines within those mandated days, they face fines up to $500, jail time, and community service.

So far, 440 of the almost 4,400 lead service lines have been replaced. The state’s goal is to replace all the lines by April 2023.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: 11-year-old taken into custody after strangling 8-year-old while waiting for bus in Elkhart Co.
John Doty
LaPorte man charged with multiple felony counts of rape, child seduction
Police say the body of a woman was found on the front porch of her home Friday morning—lying...
Woman found dead on porch in South Bend identified
The Delphi Murders: Inside the Search for a Killer
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Lake effect snow Thursday morning; Colder day overall

Latest News

Andrew Cowells
Andrew Cowells, former Concord HS teacher accused of child sex crimes, asks for more time before trial date is set
St. Margaret's House in downtown South Bend is described by the women who depend on it as a...
St. Margaret's House Walk
Michigan City burglary suspect dies in crash during police pursuit
Jerod Nieder is one of the 38 patients currently enrolled at the University of Louisville...
Medical Moment: Spinal Cord Stimulation