City of Benton Harbor making replacement of lead water service lines mandatory

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - The city of Benton Harbor is now making the replacement of lead water service lines mandatory.

The ordinance requires property owners to replace their lead lines within 180 days if they chose to not give the city access to replace the lines for them.

If residents don’t replace lines within those mandated days, they face fines up to $500, jail time, and community service.

So far, 440 of the almost 4,400 lead service lines have been replaced. The state’s goal is to replace all the lines by April 2023.

