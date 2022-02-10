Andrew Cowells, former Concord HS teacher accused of child sex crimes, asks for more time before trial date is set

ROCHESTOR, Ind. (WNDU) - A former Concord High School teacher accused of sex crimes against children is asking for more time before his case goes to trial.

Andrew Cowells, who was back in court Thursday, is facing 18 charges related to inappropriate contact with students. Thirteen of those are felony charges.

In September, Cowells filed a notice of insanity and requested to be evaluated.

On Thursday, his lawyers confirming two evaluations have been completed but not yet reviewed.

The court is scheduled to review the status of Cowells’ insanity defense at a pretrial conference one month from now, where a trial date is expected to be made.

