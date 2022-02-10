Advertisement

Andrew Cowells, former Concord HS teacher accused of child sex crimes, asks for more time before trial date is set

By Ibrahim Samra
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 5:46 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTOR, Ind. (WNDU) - A former Concord High School teacher accused of sex crimes against children is asking for more time before his case goes to trial.

Andrew Cowells, who was back in court Thursday, is facing 18 charges related to inappropriate contact with students. Thirteen of those are felony charges.

In September, Cowells filed a notice of insanity and requested to be evaluated.

On Thursday, his lawyers confirming two evaluations have been completed but not yet reviewed.

The court is scheduled to review the status of Cowells’ insanity defense at a pretrial conference one month from now, where a trial date is expected to be made.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: 11-year-old taken into custody after strangling 8-year-old while waiting for bus in Elkhart Co.
John Doty
LaPorte man charged with multiple felony counts of rape, child seduction
Police say the body of a woman was found on the front porch of her home Friday morning—lying...
Woman found dead on porch in South Bend identified
The Delphi Murders: Inside the Search for a Killer
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Lake effect snow Thursday morning; Colder day overall

Latest News

City of Benton Harbor making replacement of lead water service lines mandatory
St. Margaret's House in downtown South Bend is described by the women who depend on it as a...
St. Margaret's House Walk
Michigan City burglary suspect dies in crash during police pursuit
Jerod Nieder is one of the 38 patients currently enrolled at the University of Louisville...
Medical Moment: Spinal Cord Stimulation