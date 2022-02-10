$120,000 Hoosier Lottery CA$H 5 jackpot ticket sold in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Hoosier Lottery officials say tickets should be checked carefully after one entry matched all five numbers in Wednesday night’s estimated $120,000 CA$H 5 jackpot drawing.

The winning CA$H 5 ticket was purchased at Bristol 66 and Subway located at 1916 E. Bristol Street in Elkhart. The winning CA$H 5 numbers for Wednesday are: 11-12-19-40-43.

Hoosier Lottery officials say the ticket holder should ensure their ticket is in a secure place, consider meeting with a financial advisor and contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 for specific claim instructions.

