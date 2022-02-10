Advertisement

$120,000 Hoosier Lottery CA$H 5 jackpot ticket sold in Elkhart

Hoosier Lottery
Hoosier Lottery(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 1:17 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Hoosier Lottery officials say tickets should be checked carefully after one entry matched all five numbers in Wednesday night’s estimated $120,000 CA$H 5 jackpot drawing.

The winning CA$H 5 ticket was purchased at Bristol 66 and Subway located at 1916 E. Bristol Street in Elkhart. The winning CA$H 5 numbers for Wednesday are: 11-12-19-40-43.

Hoosier Lottery officials say the ticket holder should ensure their ticket is in a secure place, consider meeting with a financial advisor and contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 for specific claim instructions.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: 11-year-old taken into custody after strangling 8-year-old while waiting for bus in Elkhart Co.
John Doty
LaPorte man charged with multiple felony counts of rape, child seduction
Police say the body of a woman was found on the front porch of her home Friday morning—lying...
Woman found dead on porch in South Bend identified
The Delphi Murders: Inside the Search for a Killer
FILE - Bob Saget attends the Friars Club Roast of "Today Show" host Matt Lauer on Friday, Oct....
Family: Bob Saget died after accidental blow to the head

Latest News

Jury deliberations underway for man accused of planning school shootings in Fulton Co.
Local chef Bela Szalay shared some simple recipes on 16 Morning News Now.
Easy recipes for Super Bowl Sunday
Canadian truckers have brought part of Canada's capital (Source: CNN, CTV, City of...
Canada truckers protest about 'freedom'
WNDU FAW
First Alert Forecast: Snow Showers Thursday, First Alert Weather Day Friday Morning