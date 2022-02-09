Woman found dead on porch in South Bend identified

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The woman found on the porch of her South Bend home last Friday has been identified.

Police call logs identify her as 49-year-old Gwendolyn Jones. A cause of death has not yet been determined.

Police do say that a child found lying near the woman, continues to receive hospital treatment with a significant recovery ahead. But the child is said to be in stable condition.

