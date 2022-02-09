Woman found dead on porch in South Bend identified
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 5:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The woman found on the porch of her South Bend home last Friday has been identified.
Police call logs identify her as 49-year-old Gwendolyn Jones. A cause of death has not yet been determined.
Police do say that a child found lying near the woman, continues to receive hospital treatment with a significant recovery ahead. But the child is said to be in stable condition.
