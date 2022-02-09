Wednesday’s Child: Mariyah’s next move

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Easy-going and positive are ways to describe 13-year-old Mariyah. She’s an Indiana foster kid who has a bright future once she finds a forever family. Grant Me Hope shared her story to help her connect with new parents who are willing to adopt.

Mariyah has a great outlook on life.

“Most of my friends just say I’m funny and some of my friends say I’m smart, like a go-with-the-flow type person,” said Mariyah.

Mariyah likes helping people and animals. She likes school and wants to continue studying technology.

“I want to be an information technologist or a web designer because I like coding stuff,” said Mariyah.

Mariyah is hoping to find a family that is very active. She wants to travel and exercise with them.

“I want a family that’s like fun and knows how to roller skate,” said Mariyah who has her preference of roller rinks. “Like, there’s outdoor ones but there’s also indoor ones, which I feel are the best ones,” said Mariyah.

Mariyah is a very positive person who wants parents with a similar personality.

“I want like a family that like wants to be around their family-- a family that’s like a go-with-the-road type family. I like to like play games with them also,” said Mariyah.

Click here for information from Indiana’s Adoption Program: indianaadoptionprogram.org/project/mariyah-8521c/

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.