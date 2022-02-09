Advertisement

SWAT situation at Lakeside Apartments in Mishawaka ends peacefully

SWAT situation in Mishawaka
SWAT situation in Mishawaka(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 5:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - We’re learning more about a large police presence at Lakeside Apartments in Mishawaka on Wednesday that unfolded for at least two hours.

According to Mishawaka Police, the Streets Crime unit Was called out regarding a warrant service. The suspect refused to come out and ended up barricaded inside before eventually surrendering to police.

There were no injuries and the situation ended peacefully.

Stay with us on-air and online as we learn more about this developing news story.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Delphi Murders: Inside the Search for a Killer
Riverside Terrace residents make several complaints after no heat in the hallways, poorly...
‘We’re prisoners in our apartments’: No heat in halls at Elkhart high rise lead to residential complaints
The team is coached by their high school principal.
HS principal leads basketball team to undefeated season
SBCSC looking to work with John Glenn School Corporation
SBCSC, John Glenn School Corp. working together to annex Greene Township
Officials say a combination of factors, including a train blocking the intersection on Highway...
Semi-truck hits utility pole in Elkhart County

Latest News

Meet Mariyah, a local Hoosier up for adoption on this edition of Wednesday's Child.
Wednesday’s Child: Mariyah’s next move
Only-in-the-Bend Pizza Pass goes live
ELMS reportedly refused to hire UAW members; hired off the street
They are now located at 125 S Lafayette Boulevard, right across from the County-City Building.
New Location for St. Joseph Co. EMA
Elkhart, Goshen has the lowest unemployment rate in the country