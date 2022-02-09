SWAT situation at Lakeside Apartments in Mishawaka ends peacefully

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - We’re learning more about a large police presence at Lakeside Apartments in Mishawaka on Wednesday that unfolded for at least two hours.

According to Mishawaka Police, the Streets Crime unit Was called out regarding a warrant service. The suspect refused to come out and ended up barricaded inside before eventually surrendering to police.

There were no injuries and the situation ended peacefully.

