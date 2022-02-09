Advertisement

St. Joseph County Emergency Management Agency moves into new location

By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 6:07 PM EST
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The St. Joseph County Emergency Management Agency has a new location.

The agency is now located at 125 South Lafayette Boulevard, right across from the County-City building.

Officials there christened the new office by holding a ribbon cutting on Wednesday and showing off some new gadgets. The agency has almost 20 seemingly normal cellphones that connect to emergency channels and a satellite uplink for secure communications during times of crisis.

The agency has also converted the county’s outdoor warning sirens from battery-powered to alternating current.

“Our main goal is to protect the people from anything that will adversely harm them in St. Joseph County,” says John Antonucci, emergency management director. “That is our goal.”

Officials say these systems help make the people of St. Joseph County safer and better equipped to handle emergencies.

