St. Joseph County Council Meeting: ND Parking and Motels4Now

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Many are calling Tuesday night’s St. Joseph County Council meeting a “win-win.”

County council members discussed many topics, and the Motels4Now program was among them.

They voted to extend the program through March 31, 2023.

The program requested a little over $1.6 million from American Rescue Plan funding.

Since its inception in 2020, the program has helped hundreds of homeless individuals, by housing them in motels and providing wraparound services. They have also produced an astonishing statistic: 220 people have gone on to better options.

“We are so excited. I really, really love this work...,” said Eliana Armounfelder, a house social worker with Motels4Now.

The county council also approved a revised ordinance to rezone the property on the east edge of Notre Dame’s campus. The university wants to build two new parking lots to free up space for more development on campus. Property owners on Palmer Street originally opposed the idea.

“An access gate to the parking lot right across from our house on a street that can only handle a one traffic lane at a time, is no winner. It’s dangerous,” said Dr. Robert Smith, a nearby property owner.

“There was some concerned raised by residents that was going to bring additional traffic on to Palmer Street and that was made loud and clear to us two weeks ago at the land use plan committee. We went back to campus and actually made a path that we are going to be connecting into Leahy Drive so it will keep the traffic off of Palmer Street,” said Tim Sexton with the University of Notre Dame.

Smith, among others, left the meeting relieved and thanked the university.

