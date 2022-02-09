Advertisement

St. Joseph County Council Meeting: ND Parking and Motels4Now

By Monica Murphy
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 11:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Many are calling Tuesday night’s St. Joseph County Council meeting a “win-win.”

County council members discussed many topics, and the Motels4Now program was among them.

They voted to extend the program through March 31, 2023.

The program requested a little over $1.6 million from American Rescue Plan funding.

Since its inception in 2020, the program has helped hundreds of homeless individuals, by housing them in motels and providing wraparound services. They have also produced an astonishing statistic: 220 people have gone on to better options.

“We are so excited. I really, really love this work...,” said Eliana Armounfelder, a house social worker with Motels4Now.

The county council also approved a revised ordinance to rezone the property on the east edge of Notre Dame’s campus. The university wants to build two new parking lots to free up space for more development on campus. Property owners on Palmer Street originally opposed the idea.

“An access gate to the parking lot right across from our house on a street that can only handle a one traffic lane at a time, is no winner. It’s dangerous,” said Dr. Robert Smith, a nearby property owner.

“There was some concerned raised by residents that was going to bring additional traffic on to Palmer Street and that was made loud and clear to us two weeks ago at the land use plan committee. We went back to campus and actually made a path that we are going to be connecting into Leahy Drive so it will keep the traffic off of Palmer Street,” said Tim Sexton with the University of Notre Dame.

Smith, among others, left the meeting relieved and thanked the university.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Riverside Terrace residents make several complaints after no heat in the hallways, poorly...
‘We’re prisoners in our apartments’: No heat in halls at Elkhart high rise lead to residential complaints
The team is coached by their high school principal.
HS principal leads basketball team to undefeated season
The Delphi Murders: Inside the Search for a Killer
SBCSC looking to work with John Glenn School Corporation
SBCSC, John Glenn School Corp. working together to annex Greene Township
Officials say a combination of factors, including a train blocking the intersection on Highway...
Semi-truck hits utility pole in Elkhart County

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
The St. Joseph County Council met on Tuesday night to discuss the Motels4Now program as well as...
St. Joseph Council Meeting: Motels4Now and ND Parking
On Tuesday, more pieces of evidence as well as more witnesses testified in the second day of...
Day 2 of John Schultz Retrial: New witnesses heard, videos & photos referencing Columbine shooting shown
'Military Makeover with Montel' is teaming with Patrick Industries to transform the home of a...
‘Military Makeover with Montel’ TV show, Patrick Industries to transform home of Michiana veteran