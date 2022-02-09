Advertisement

SCAM ALERT: Elkhart Police warning of telephone scam regarding immigration payments

By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 2:10 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department has issued a warning about a telephone scam regarding payments to settle immigration issues.

According to police, callers claiming to work for the Elkhart Police Department are calling victims and telling them that they need to pay the Elkhart Police Department money in order to resolve immigration issues or avoid deportation.

In one instance, police say the caller informed a victim that they would lose their status and be deported if they did not send a large amount of money immediately.

The Elkhart Police Department says you will not be contacted by phone to pay a fine or bill, and it’s offering the following tips if you receive one of these phone calls:

  • Do not give the person any personal or financial information.
  • Try to collect any contact information from the caller.
  • End the conversation immediately if threats and intimidation persist.
  • Report the incident to the Homeland Security Investigations tip line at 1-866-347-2423; callers to the tip line may remain anonymous.

EPD encourages anyone that receives similar suspicious calls in which the caller claims to be from the police department to call EPD at 574-295-7070 and ask to speak to a supervisor for verification. You can also contact Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP or 800- 342-STOP. Or you could visit michianacrimestoppers.com

