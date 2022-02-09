Police: 11-year-old taken into custody after strangling 8-year-old while waiting for bus in Elkhart Co.

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office says an 11-year-old boy was taken into custody on Tuesday after he reportedly strangled an 8-year-old at a bus stop.

It happened around 8 a.m. at the Jefferson Brethren Church on State Road 15. Police say the father of the 8-year-old boy told them that his son was being strangled by the 11-year-old boy while waiting for the bus.

The 11-year-old boy was taken to the Elkhart County Juvenile Detention Center where he was incarcerated for felony strangulation.

Police are not releasing further details at this time.

